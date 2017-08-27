loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Defender

£21,950
car description

Variant name:90 SWB Diesel ,Variant: XS Station Wagon TDCi [2.2] Land Rover Defender XS Station Wagon TDCi [2.2]

Accessories

PAS, Single CD/radio including MP3/AUX and dash mounted tweeters, Body colour roof, Body colour wheel arch mouldings, Brunel grille and headlamp surround, Folding rear step, Front mud flaps, Glazed rear doors, Headlamp levelling, Heated rear window and wash wipe, Rear mudflaps, Rear quarter windows, Side runners, Station wagon roof, Tinted glass, 8 lashing points for securing load, Air conditioning, Cargo area lining, Carpet covered floor, Cup holders, Leather steering wheel, Leather/Ripstop upholstery, Rear door stowage net, Vinyl hi line cubby box, Cold climate pack - Defender, Convenience Pack - Defender, Locking wheel nuts, Perimetric and volumetric alarm with immobiliser and battery backed sounder, ABS + ETC, Diesel particulate filter, Full size spare wheel

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    308274
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Defender
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    White
  • Registration no.
    TW12AJW
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2012
  • Mileage
    65634 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 2012
  • Owners
    1
  • Engine Size
    2.2
699 Newmarket Road,Cambridge,
CB5 8SQ,
United Kingdom

