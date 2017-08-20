loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Land Rover Defender

Compare this car
£16,900
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Variant name:110 XS STATION WAGON ,Variant: 2.4 TDi XS Station Wagon 5dr

Accessories

Metallic Baltic Blue, Upgrades - Station Wagon Utility Pack, Paint Metallic/Micatallic, Towball + Drop Plate with Electrics, 6 months warranty, 2 owners, Part service history, Black Part leather interior, Standard Features - Air-Conditioning, Tinted Glass, Radio, Power steering, Heated seats, Heated Rear Window & Wash Wipe, Electric windows, Central locking, Alloy wheels, Alarm, Air conditioning, 3x3 point rear seat belts, CD Player, Airbags, Electric door mirrors. 5 seats, £16,900 no VAT

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    305737
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Defender
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Registration no.
    SK57YVF
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2007
  • Mileage
    86167 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Sep 2007
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.4
Email Dealer >>

Trinity Marina,Hinckley,Coventry Road
LE10 0NF,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed