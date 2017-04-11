loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Land Rover Defender

Compare this car
£34,780
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Variant name:90 SWB Diesel ,Variant: XS Station Wagon TDCi [2.2] Land Rover Defender XS Station Wagon TDCi [2.2]

Accessories

PAS, Single CD/radio including MP3/AUX with bluetooth, Body colour wheel arch mouldings, Folding rear step, Front mud flaps, Glazed rear doors, Headlamp levelling, Heated rear window and wash wipe, Rear mudflaps, Rear quarter windows, Station wagon roof, Tinted glass, 8 lashing points for securing load, Additional 3rd row seating, Air conditioning, Cargo area lining, Cup holders, Ebony headlining, Leather steering wheel, Luggage net, Rear door stowage net, Vinyl hi line cubby box, Cold climate pack - Defender, Convenience Pack - Defender, Locking wheel nuts, Perimetric and volumetric alarm with immobiliser and battery backed sounder, ABS + ETC, Diesel particulate filter, Dynamic stability control, Full size spare wheel

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    258300
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Defender
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Registration no.
    FV15YPW
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    15847 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jun 2015
  • Owners
    1
  • Engine Size
    2.2
Email Dealer >>

Kingsley Road,Lincoln,Lincolnfields
LN6 3TA,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed