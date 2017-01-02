Variant name:110 TD XS UTILITY WAGON ,Variant: 110 2.4d XS
Alloy wheels, 'Boost' alloy wheels, Towing ball & drop plate + electrics, 'Brunel' front grille, Air-conditioning, Anti-lock braking system, Body coloured roof, Body coloured wheelarch eyebrows, Brunel headlamp surrounds, Cold Climate Pack, Convenience Pack, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Perimetric protection (alarm), Permanent four-wheel drive, Power-assisted steering, Single CD player, Tinted glass, Utility pack, Heated rear window/wash/wipe, Coil spring suspension, Deep section fully boxed chassis frame, Dual range transmission, Front and rear beam axle, Leather steering wheel, Lockable front centre differential, Rear mudflaps
Eden Valley Business Park,Fife,Cupar
KY15 4RB,
United Kingdom
Today marks an important moment in history, as the last ever UK-built De...
As the end of Land Rover Defender production draws closer, the buzz arou...