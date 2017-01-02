loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Land Rover Defender

Compare this car
£19,992
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Variant name:110 TD XS UTILITY WAGON ,Variant: 110 2.4d XS

Accessories

Alloy wheels, 'Boost' alloy wheels, Towing ball & drop plate + electrics, 'Brunel' front grille, Air-conditioning, Anti-lock braking system, Body coloured roof, Body coloured wheelarch eyebrows, Brunel headlamp surrounds, Cold Climate Pack, Convenience Pack, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Perimetric protection (alarm), Permanent four-wheel drive, Power-assisted steering, Single CD player, Tinted glass, Utility pack, Heated rear window/wash/wipe, Coil spring suspension, Deep section fully boxed chassis frame, Dual range transmission, Front and rear beam axle, Leather steering wheel, Lockable front centre differential, Rear mudflaps

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    224759
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Defender
  • Registration no.
    ND60LPF
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2011
  • Mileage
    57337 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2011
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.4
Email Dealer >>

Eden Valley Business Park,Fife,Cupar
KY15 4RB,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed