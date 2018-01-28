car description

Land Rover Defender 90 Td5 Challenge Truck



The previous owner had built this vehicle himself over the last 7 years. Over the years, it has been fully rebuilt from the ground up, with every receipt and pictures to prove



MOT 28.01.2018





Specification



Genuine original chassis with a new rear crossmember, which has then been acid cleaned and galvanised. Full rebuild pictures to be passed on to the new keeper and there are many receipts to show the following.





Bodywork



6-point Tomcat motorsport roll cage with RAC parts tube front wings. Fuel Tank guard • HD steering bars • Rock Sliders • Snorkel fitted with all the breathers attached. Front light bar and rear work lights.



Warn 8274 winch with bow 1, gigglepin free spool handle, gigglepin brake setup, gigglepin bushes and oils, fitted with a 35m 11m rope, all recently serviced and rebuilt, fitted to a staffs 4x4 winch bumper • Also with a wireless remote.



Comes complete with a slide in tow bar and rear winching point. So there is no restrictions with a permanent tow bar for off-roading.





Engine & Gearbox



Defender Td5 engine conversion, with a TD5 Inside hybrid turbo and ecu setup and alisport intercooler, recently serviced. This is the fastest most powerful Td5 we have drove.



Defender R380 gearbox and LT77 transfer box • Full TD5 defender engine and dash loom • Automatic Electric Kenlowe Fan with dash switch for overdrive. Fully serviced.



X- Engineering disc hand brake



Fitted with 2 x new HD batteries.





Axles & Suspension



Wide angle props • Front axle, Ashcroft locker with Ashcroft half shafts, CV’s and drive flanges recently rebuilt. Ashcroft parts still under warranty, diff guards and sliders •



Rear axle, Ashcroft locker with Ashcroft half shafts and drive flanges, Ashcroft warranty on rear locker, diff guards and slider •



New steering box and pump •



5 x Simex tyres 35x10.6x16 on black challenger wheels with yellow bead locks, excellent tread • 1 x spare simex tyres with almost new tread, on another spare wheel •



MIB flex kit with custom extended brake lines 14” front shocks 16” rear shocks • Wide angle rear A frame fulcram • Extreme 4x4 rose jointed rear trailing arms • Cambridge engineering front 1 link setup •





Interior



Allisport aluminium dash powder coated black with ARB switches for the compressor and front and rear air lockers. LED light bar switches front and rear. ARB high output compressor fitted in the cubby box with tyre inflator hose kit • Winch in and out switch on dash.



Subaru buckets seats •



Solid bulkhead with new wiper linkages, bulkhead is also fitted with dynomat •





Please bear in mind this is an off road vehicle and so won't be in perfect condition, however you will have to go a long way to find a better one. Many hours have been spent building and fettling this machine and it has cost a fortune with all the receipts to show. This is a real bargain that is ready to use and enjoy.



For more pictures of the vehicle and rebuild please see the dropbox link below.



https://www.dropbox.com/sh/8y5hi2z8ir4lpct/AAC2X2Dyi9e3KF6z7cx3NgLna?dl=0





Try our new free valuations service http://www.williamsclassics.co.uk/valuations/





http://www.williamsclassics.co.uk



Any trail or inspection welcome, Credit and debit cards accepted, Delivery can also be arranged, P/X welcome, Any enquires please call 01745 798681 or 078255 87155.