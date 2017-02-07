loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DEFENDER Hard Top TDCi

£13,750
6 Speed Manual, 3 Denim Vinyl Front Seats, Alloy Wheels with General Grabber TR Tyres, CD Player, Power Steering, Alloy Chequerplated Sills and Rear Quarter Panels, Genuine Front Floormats, Rear Loadspace Mat, Towbar. Supplied Serviced, with 12 Months MOT and 3 Months Warranty. Low Rate Finance Available. Part Exchange Welcome. www.hallambros.co.uk (Family Firm, Est 1932)

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    235353
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Defender
  • Year
    2007
  • Mileage
    87000 mi
New Mills Road Garage, Hayfield
High Peak, SK22 2EU, Derbyshire
United Kingdom

