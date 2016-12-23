Land Rover : Defender 90 Wolf Soft Top RHD

car description

Increasingly rare Land Rover 90 Wolf soft top, right hand drive (RHD), direct from UK Ministry of Defence, in good condition inside and out, featuring: 300TDI 2500cc engine R380 5 speed gear box Transfer box with Hi/Lo ratio & centre diff lock Good chassis & bulkhead Standard front seats Front and rear disc brakes Soft type steering wheel 24 volt electrics PAS (power assisted steering) Internal roll-over protection system Heavy duty chassis and axles Goodyear G90 Tyres Full size spare wheel NATO hitch The speedometer cannot be confirmed for accuracy. There are no known faults with the vehicle and it is in good condition structurally and cosmetically. Viewing is highly recommended prior to purchase and to arrange an appointment to view please contact our Sales Team on 01476 861361. Our Ref : LC12352