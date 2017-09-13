loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DEFENDER 90 TDCI COUNTY STATION WAGON

£23,250
car description

6 Speed Manual, Full Service History, Four Black Cloth Seats with Belts, Electric Windows, Boost Alloys with BF Goodrich AT Tyres, (x5), Raider Style Sidesteps, Brunel Grey Grille and Headlamp Surrounds, Black Carpet Kit, CD Player, Centre Cubbybox, Remote Central Locking/Alarm with Both Fobs, Power Steering, Full Headlining with Tinted Alpine Roof Windows, Steering Guard, Satin Black Chequerplate Kit, Front and Rear Flaps, Towpack. Supplied Serviced, with 12 Months MOT and 3 Months Warranty. Low Rate Finance Available. Part Exchange Welcome. www.hallambros.co.uk Over 20 Defenders in Stock. (Family Firm, Est 1932)

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    324045
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Defender
  • Year
    2011
  • Mileage
    41000 mi
New Mills Road Garage, Hayfield
High Peak, SK22 2EU, Derbyshire
United Kingdom

