6 Speed Manual, Full Service History, Four Black Cloth Seats with Belts, Electric Windows, Boost Alloys with BF Goodrich AT Tyres, (x5), Raider Style Sidesteps, Brunel Grey Grille and Headlamp Surrounds, Black Carpet Kit, CD Player, Centre Cubbybox, Remote Central Locking/Alarm with Both Fobs, Power Steering, Full Headlining with Tinted Alpine Roof Windows, Steering Guard, Satin Black Chequerplate Kit, Front and Rear Flaps, Towpack. Supplied Serviced, with 12 Months MOT and 3 Months Warranty. Low Rate Finance Available. Part Exchange Welcome. www.hallambros.co.uk Over 20 Defenders in Stock. (Family Firm, Est 1932)
land-rover defender 90 tdci county station-wagon silver 6-speed alloy-wheels cloth fsh manual power-steering warranty 2011 diesel estate 4wd british
New Mills Road Garage, Hayfield
High Peak, SK22 2EU, Derbyshire
United Kingdom
