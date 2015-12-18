LAND ROVER DEFENDER 90 Td5 COUNTY STATION WAGON 7 SEATER

car description

One Local Owner From New with Full Service History, (17 Stamps in The Service Book), Factory County Station Wagon, Seven Techno Grey Cloth Seats with Belts, Alloy Wheels with General Grabber TR Tyres, Factory Sunroof, Front and Rear Flaps, Alarm/Immobiliser with Both Fobs, Radio/Cassette, Private, Light Use Only From New, and in Immaculate Standard Condition Throughout. Maintained and Serviced By Us Since 2003. Part Exchange Welcome. Low Rate Finance Available. www.hallambros.co.uk (Family Firm, Est 1932)