LAND ROVER DEFENDER 90 Td5 7 Seater Estate.

£16,250
5 Speed Manual, Seven Seater, Grey Twill Vinyl Seats, Four Inward Facing Rear Seats with Belts, Alloy Wheels with Recent New General Grabber AT Tyres, XS Style Sidesteps, Alloy Chequerplate Sill Protectors, Body Coloured Roof and Wheelarches, Brunel Grille and Headlamp Surrounds, Towbar. Supplied Serviced, with 12 Months MOT and 3 Months Warranty. Road Tax Costs £230/Year. Low Rate Finance Available. Part Exchange Welcome. UK Delivery Arranged. www.hallambros.co.uk (Family Firm, Est 1932)

  • Ad ID
    324033
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Defender
  • Year
    2006
  • Mileage
    56000 mi
New Mills Road Garage, Hayfield
High Peak, SK22 2EU, Derbyshire
United Kingdom

