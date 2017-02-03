loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DEFENDER 90 SILVER TD5

£15,495
car description

5 Speed Manual, Genuine Low Mileage, 2 Owners From New with Full Service History, Factory 'Silver' Limited Edition, Black Half Leather Seats with Belts, Black Carpeted Interior, Locally Owned Since 6 Months Old, Alloy Wheels with Recent New Goodyear Tyres, Front A-Bar and Spotlamps, Black Chequerplate Kit, CD Player, Electric Windows, Remote Central Locking/Alarm with Both Fobs, Centre Cubbybox, Body Coloured Roof and Wheelarches, Front and Rear Flaps, Late Td5 Factory 6 Seater, with Lower Road Tax Band. Supplied Serviced, with 12 Months MOT and 3 Months Warranty. Part Exchange Welcome. Choice of 15 Immaculate Defenders Always In Stock. www.hallambros.co.uk (Family Firm, Est 1932)

Accessories

land-rover defender 90 silver td5 5-speed alloy-wheels fsh half-leather manual warranty 2005 leather 4wd british

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    233989
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Defender
  • Year
    2005
  • Mileage
    75000 mi
New Mills Road Garage, Hayfield
High Peak, SK22 2EU, Derbyshire
United Kingdom

