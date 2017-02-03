LAND ROVER DEFENDER 90 SILVER TD5

car description

5 Speed Manual, Genuine Low Mileage, 2 Owners From New with Full Service History, Factory 'Silver' Limited Edition, Black Half Leather Seats with Belts, Black Carpeted Interior, Locally Owned Since 6 Months Old, Alloy Wheels with Recent New Goodyear Tyres, Front A-Bar and Spotlamps, Black Chequerplate Kit, CD Player, Electric Windows, Remote Central Locking/Alarm with Both Fobs, Centre Cubbybox, Body Coloured Roof and Wheelarches, Front and Rear Flaps, Late Td5 Factory 6 Seater, with Lower Road Tax Band. Supplied Serviced, with 12 Months MOT and 3 Months Warranty. Part Exchange Welcome. Choice of 15 Immaculate Defenders Always In Stock. www.hallambros.co.uk (Family Firm, Est 1932)