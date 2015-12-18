car description

Variant name:TD XS STATION WAGON ,Variant: 2013 13 Land Rover Defender 90 2.2 TDC XS SWB Special Edition A fantastic opportunity to own and cherish this stunning example 13 reg Land Rover Defender 90 2.2 TDC XS SWB Special Edition 4 wheel drive which has been fully maintained and serviced to the highest of standards by A Porsche Specialist Garage and finished in the unique rare colour of Fuji White with contrasting black roof. This Defender has never been used for commercial or agricultural use only ever used as a family vehicle which is reflected in the condition of this example. Specification includes 16" Black Alloy Wheels, Black Side Steps, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Air Con, Black leather & Cloth upholstery, LED DRL, Tow ball with electrics and much more. Viewing is essential on this luxury 4 wheel drive so call us now for more information and to avoid disappointment !