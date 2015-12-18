Variant name:TD XS STATION WAGON ,Variant: 2013 13 Land Rover Defender 90 2.2 TDC XS SWB Special Edition A fantastic opportunity to own and cherish this stunning example 13 reg Land Rover Defender 90 2.2 TDC XS SWB Special Edition 4 wheel drive which has been fully maintained and serviced to the highest of standards by A Porsche Specialist Garage and finished in the unique rare colour of Fuji White with contrasting black roof. This Defender has never been used for commercial or agricultural use only ever used as a family vehicle which is reflected in the condition of this example. Specification includes 16" Black Alloy Wheels, Black Side Steps, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Air Con, Black leather & Cloth upholstery, LED DRL, Tow ball with electrics and much more. Viewing is essential on this luxury 4 wheel drive so call us now for more information and to avoid disappointment !
Full Porsche Specialist Service History, Black Leather & Cloth Upholstery, 16" Gloss Black Alloy Wheels, Gloss Black Side Steps with Silver Chequered Tread Plates, Foldaway 2nd Row Seats , 4 Seater SWB, 6 Speed manual gearbox, Low range selector, CD Stereo System, Bluetooth technology, Aux IN, USB In, Driver / Passenger heated seats, Electric windows, Heating Control System, Air con, Dual drinks holders, Leather Centre Armrest Compartment, Leather Steering Wheel, Contrast grey stitching, Full Rubber Mats, Optional extra spec, Black Contrast Painted roof, Tow ball, Drop plates & Electrics, Total cost of Optional extra spec £785, Black Plastic Moulded Interior Handles, Black Plastic Moulded Door Card Panels, Grey roof lining, rear Side Sliding windows, Full Size spare Alloy wheel, Alpine AMP, Rear Rubber Mat, Front Window Wind Deflector, Side Opening rear door, Gloss black wheel arches & Mirrors, Onboard trip computer, 2 spoke steering wheel, Remote central locking, Black Plastic Moulded Exterior Handles, Gloss Black Grille, Mud flaps, Foldaway rear tailgate step, Gloss Black Headlamp Surrounds, LED DRL, Integrated Into Front Bumper, Side Exit Exhaust, Black Chequered Plates, HID Headlamps, PAS, ABS, 122 BHP, Standard Manufacturers Spec, Fuji White Paintwork, Full Time 4 Wheel Drive System, Vest example on the market, Never been used as a commercial vehicle
237 Acklam Road,Middlesbrough,
TS5 7AB
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017
Jan 29, 2016
Dec 18, 2015