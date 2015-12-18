loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Land Rover Defender 90

Photos Map

car description

Variant name:TD XS STATION WAGON ,Variant: 90 2.2d XS

Accessories

Anti-lock braking system, Body-coloured wheelarch eyebrows, Drivetrain: Four-Wheel Drive (4WD), Electric front windows, Heavy-duty suspension, Remote central locking, Single slot CD/radio with mp3/AUX/Bluetooth, Wood/leather steering wheel, Dual range transmission, Premium leather seats, Rear step, Side runners, 'Brunel' front grille/headlamp surrounds, Body-coloured roof, Convenience Pack, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Power-assisted steering, Tinted glass, Volumetric and perimetric alarm, Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF), Front mudflaps, Rear mudflaps

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    409592
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Defender
  • Registration no.
    WD15WWE
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    6383 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jul 2015
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    2.2
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£35,991

Mead Avenue,Yeovil,Houndstone Business Park
BA22 8RT
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!