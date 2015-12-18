Land Rover Defender 90

Air Conditioning, Half Leather, Quick-Clear Screen, ABS, Traction Control, Electric Front Windows, Power Steering, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Tow Pack, Rear Wash/wipe, Alloy wheels, 4x4 Only 38,000 miles * Viewing available 9am - 5pm Mon - Sat *
Air Conditioning, Half Leather, Quick-Clear Screen, ABS, Traction Control, Electric Front Windows, Power Steering, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Tow Pack, Rear Wash/wipe, Alloy wheels, 4x4
Diesel Centre
Staplehurst, Kent
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017
Jan 29, 2016
Dec 18, 2015