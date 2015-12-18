Land Rover Defender 90

Variant name:TD AUTOBIOGRAPHY STATION WAGON ,Variant: 90 2.2d Autobiography
Privacy glass, Rear badging: 'Autobiography', 16'' black 'Sawtooth' alloy wheels, Aluminium-finish door handles and fuel filler cap, Paint finish: metallic, Leather headlining, Anti-lock braking system, Convenience Pack, Drivetrain: Four-Wheel Drive (4WD), Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front windows, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Power-assisted steering, Remote central locking, Single slot CD/radio with mp3/AUX/Bluetooth, Tinted glass, Volumetric and perimetric alarm, Audio system upgrade with subwoofer, Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF), Front under-body protection shield, Hand-finished 'Windsor' leather interior, Headlamp surrounds: Santorini Black, Seven-inch LED projector headlamps, Side runners and rear step with metal finish, Split-spoke gloss black alloy wheels, Tailgate: Santorini Black, Wheel arches: Santorini Black, Dual range transmission, Front grille: Santorini Black, Front mudflaps, Rear mudflaps
Parys Road,Ludlow,
SY8 1YR
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017
Jan 29, 2016
Dec 18, 2015