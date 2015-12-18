loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Defender 90

car description

Variant name:TD AUTOBIOGRAPHY STATION WAGON ,Variant: 90 2.2d Autobiography

Privacy glass, Rear badging: 'Autobiography', 16'' black 'Sawtooth' alloy wheels, Aluminium-finish door handles and fuel filler cap, Paint finish: metallic, Leather headlining, Anti-lock braking system, Convenience Pack, Drivetrain: Four-Wheel Drive (4WD), Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front windows, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Power-assisted steering, Remote central locking, Single slot CD/radio with mp3/AUX/Bluetooth, Tinted glass, Volumetric and perimetric alarm, Audio system upgrade with subwoofer, Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF), Front under-body protection shield, Hand-finished 'Windsor' leather interior, Headlamp surrounds: Santorini Black, Seven-inch LED projector headlamps, Side runners and rear step with metal finish, Split-spoke gloss black alloy wheels, Tailgate: Santorini Black, Wheel arches: Santorini Black, Dual range transmission, Front grille: Santorini Black, Front mudflaps, Rear mudflaps

  • Ad ID
    402046
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Defender
  • Registration no.
    DN15PLZ
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    32 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jun 2015
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    2.2
£74,995

Parys Road,Ludlow,
SY8 1YR
United Kingdom

