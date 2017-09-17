loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Defender 90

£27,999
Variant name:TD COUNTY STATION WAGON ,Variant: 90 2.2d County

Convenience Pack, Electric front windows, Remote central locking, 'Brunel' front grille/headlamp surrounds, Anti-lock braking system, Body-coloured wheelarch eyebrows, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Permanent four-wheel drive, Power-assisted steering, Single CD player, Tinted glass, Volumetric and perimetric alarm, Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF), Dual range transmission, Front mudflaps, Rear mudflaps, Side steps

  • Ad ID
    329036
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Defender
  • Registration no.
    WL64GJY
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    13300 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Nov 2014
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    2.2
Threemilestone Industrial Estate,Truro,Threemilestone
TR4 9LD,
United Kingdom

