Land Rover Defender 90

£15,995
Side Steps, Tow Pack, Bluetooth, Alarm, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Locking Wheel Nuts, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Cloth Upholstery, Height Adjustable Seat, Adjustable Steering Column, Stability Control, Traction Control, Trip Computer, ABS, Colour Coded Body, Front Fog Lamps, 2 Keys, CD Player, Radio, Snorkel, Wind deflectors, Electric Front Windows, Aux point, Alloy wheels, 4x4, Service history

  • Ad ID
    317780
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Defender
  • Mileage
    59800 mi
  • Owners
    4
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    2402
2 New Road
Rye, East Sussex
United Kingdom

