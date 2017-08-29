Land Rover Defender 90

Variant name:TD XS STATION WAGON ,Variant: 90 2.2d XS
Part-Leather, Ebony, 'Brunel' front grille/headlamp surrounds, Anti-lock braking system, Body-coloured roof, Body-coloured wheelarch eyebrows, Convenience Pack, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front windows, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Permanent four-wheel drive, Power-assisted steering, Remote central locking, Single slot CD/radio with mp3/AUX/Bluetooth, Tinted glass, Volumetric and perimetric alarm, Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF), Dual range transmission, Front mudflaps, Rear mudflaps, Rear step
445 Narborough Road,Leicester,
LE3 2RE,
United Kingdom
