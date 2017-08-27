Land Rover Defender 90

Variant name:TD HARD TOP XS ,Variant: 90 2.2d XS
'Brunel' front grille/headlamp surrounds, Anti-lock braking system, Convenience Pack, Power-assisted steering, Remote central locking, Tinted glass, Rear step, Contrast roof - Black, 'Boost' alloy wheels, Paint finish: metallic, 'Ebony' headlining, Side runners, Towing ball & drop plate + electrics, Body-coloured roof, Body-coloured wheelarch eyebrows, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front windows, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Permanent four-wheel drive, Single slot CD/radio with mp3/AUX/Bluetooth, Volumetric and perimetric alarm, Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF), Dual range transmission, Rear mudflaps
Eden Valley Business Park,Fife,Cupar
KY15 4RB,
United Kingdom
