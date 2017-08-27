loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Land Rover Defender 90

Compare this car
£26,992
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Variant name:TD HARD TOP XS ,Variant: 90 2.2d XS

Accessories

'Brunel' front grille/headlamp surrounds, Anti-lock braking system, Convenience Pack, Power-assisted steering, Remote central locking, Tinted glass, Rear step, Contrast roof - Black, 'Boost' alloy wheels, Paint finish: metallic, 'Ebony' headlining, Side runners, Towing ball & drop plate + electrics, Body-coloured roof, Body-coloured wheelarch eyebrows, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front windows, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Permanent four-wheel drive, Single slot CD/radio with mp3/AUX/Bluetooth, Volumetric and perimetric alarm, Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF), Dual range transmission, Rear mudflaps

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    308268
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Defender
  • Registration no.
    ST64LLJ
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    30006 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Feb 2015
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    2.2
Email Dealer >>

Eden Valley Business Park,Fife,Cupar
KY15 4RB,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed