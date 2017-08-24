loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Land Rover Defender 90

Compare this car
£19,995
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Half Leather, Remote Central Locking, Heated Seats, Power Steering, Traction Control, ABS, Quick-Clear Screen, Metallic Paintwork, Rear Wash/wipe, Side Steps, Tow Pack, CD Player, Remote Alarm, Electric Windows, Alloy wheels, 4x4, Service history * Viewing available 9am-5pm Mon-Sat only *

Accessories

Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Half Leather, Remote Central Locking, Heated Seats, Power Steering, Traction Control, ABS, Quick-Clear Screen, Metallic Paintwork, Rear Wash/wipe, Side Steps, Tow Pack, CD Player, Remote Alarm, Electric Windows, Alloy wheels, 4x4, Service history

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    306745
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Defender
  • Mileage
    93000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    2402
Email Dealer >>

Diesel Centre
Staplehurst, Kent
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed