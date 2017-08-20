loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Defender 90

£34,990
car description

Variant name:TD XS STATION WAGON ,Variant: 90 2.2d 3 dr

Accessories

Anti-lock braking system, Permanent four-wheel drive, Power-assisted steering, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Tinted glass, Volumetric and perimetric alarm, Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF), Dual range transmission, Rear mudflaps

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    305733
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Defender
  • Registration no.
    LV64UHO
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    23801 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Oct 2014
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    2.2
Bell House Mill, Arterial Road,Leigh on Sea,Eastwood
SS9 5NG,
United Kingdom

