Land Rover Defender 90

Air Conditioning, Half Leather, Side Steps, Quick-Clear Screen, CD Player, ABS, Traction Control, Power Steering, Electric Windows, Remote Central Locking, Remote Alarm, Rear Wash/wipe, Alloy wheels, 4x4, Service history * Viewing available 9am-5pm Mon-Sat only *
Air Conditioning, Half Leather, Side Steps, Quick-Clear Screen, CD Player, ABS, Traction Control, Power Steering, Electric Windows, Remote Central Locking, Remote Alarm, Rear Wash/wipe, Alloy wheels, 4x4, Service history
Diesel Centre
Staplehurst, Kent
United Kingdom
Today marks an important moment in history, as the last ever UK-built De...
As the end of Land Rover Defender production draws closer, the buzz arou...