Land Rover Defender 90

£31,990
car description

4x4 Land Rover Defender 90 2.2 TD XS Station Wagon 6 Speed Manual registered January 2014 finished in Barolo Black with Black Cloth and Leather interior, Heated Front Seats, Alpine Stereo Upgrade, Heated Front Windscreen, Heated Rear Windscreen, Momo Millennium Sport Red Steering wheel, Slimline Billet Aluminium Boss in Black, Urban Truck Crosswire Side and Top Vents, Full Service History at Jim Hallam Land Rovers Cheshire on 07/12/15 at 13,234 miles and Whites Motors Southsea on 22/11/16 at 18,305. Finance available on request - subject to status and terms. Ask about our Company Directors packages. Fully Valeted; UK Wide Delivery Available; Part Exchange Welcome.

Accessories

4x4

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    234977
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Defender
  • Mileage
    19500 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    2198
2 Walnut Farm Science Park Lockgate Road
Chichester, West Sussex
United Kingdom

