Land Rover Defender 90

Premium Seats, Half Leather Interior, Heated Seats, Factory Upgraded Stereo System, 2 Owners From New, Landrover Warranty Until June 2017, Bluetooth Fantastic Spec Which Includes, Landrover Premium Seat Upgrade, Half Leather, Heated Seats, Radio CD MP3 Aux Bluetooth Audio Upgrade, 16'' Boost Alloys, Cold Climate Pack, Heated Front Windscreen, Air Conditioning, Electric Front Windows, Hi Line Cubby Box, Rear Step, Side Runners, Less Bulkhead. 4 seats, Loire Blue Metallic, Superb Car With A Fantastic Spec, Just 2 Owners From New With a Full Landrover Service History, Landrover Warranty Until June 2017
