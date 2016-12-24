loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Land Rover Defender 90

Compare this car
£32,490
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Premium Seats, Half Leather Interior, Heated Seats, Factory Upgraded Stereo System, 2 Owners From New, Landrover Warranty Until June 2017, Bluetooth Fantastic Spec Which Includes, Landrover Premium Seat Upgrade, Half Leather, Heated Seats, Radio CD MP3 Aux Bluetooth Audio Upgrade, 16'' Boost Alloys, Cold Climate Pack, Heated Front Windscreen, Air Conditioning, Electric Front Windows, Hi Line Cubby Box, Rear Step, Side Runners, Less Bulkhead. 4 seats, Loire Blue Metallic, Superb Car With A Fantastic Spec, Just 2 Owners From New With a Full Landrover Service History, Landrover Warranty Until June 2017

Accessories

Premium Seats, Half Leather Interior, Heated Seats, Factory Upgraded Stereo System, 2 Owners From New, Landrover Warranty Until June 2017, Bluetooth

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    223134
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Defender
  • Mileage
    11000 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    2198
Email Dealer >>

1 Bedford Road
Petersfield, Hampshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed