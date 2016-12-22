loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Defender 90

£23,495
car description

Air Conditioning, Half Leather, Heated Seats, Electric Windows, Quick-Clear Screen, Side Steps, ABS, Traction Control, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Rear Wash/wipe, 18'' Alloys, 4x4, Full service history Newly fitted with 4x ADV 18'' Black alloy wheels with BF Goodrich All Terrain tyres. 'Best of British' front grille kit, Crystal headlamps with Xenon bulbs, 8 piece LED light kit and Day Running Light bumper. We also have this vehicle advertised on our website in standard spec. * Viewing available 9am - 5pm Mon- Sat only *

Accessories

Air Conditioning, Half Leather, Heated Seats, Electric Windows, Quick-Clear Screen, Side Steps, ABS, Traction Control, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Rear Wash/wipe, 18'' Alloys, 4x4, Full service history

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    222050
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Defender
  • Mileage
    43000 mi
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    2401
Iden Park Garage
Staplehurst, Kent
United Kingdom

