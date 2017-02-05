loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover DEFENDER 90

£47,989
car description

Bluetooth, Air Con, Heated Sports Seats, S/Steps, Detachable Tow Pack, Secrecy Glass, Electric Front Windows, Sliding Rear Side Windows, Rear Step Assembly, Rubber Floor Covering and 16" Alloys. Balance of Manufacturers Warranty. www.imperials.co.uk ------ Please call us to Confirm which of our 3 Essex Showrooms your desired vehicle is located at before travelling to see us, Everyone of Our Cars Goes Through Our In House Work Shop Prior to Sale by Our Fully Qualified and Experienced Technicians - Buy with Confidence, For up to 20 images of this vehicle and an Instant Finance Quote please view www.imperials.co.uk, For Out of Office Hours Enquiries please call Jim 07811 208138 and he will be happy to help, We are also good buyers of all prestige, Sports and 4x4 vehicles so why not give us a call for a price on yours, Please Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter, Thank You, www.imperials.co.uk

Accessories

land-rover defender 90 black 4wd alloy-wheels air-con bluetooth warranty 2016 hands-free british

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    234855
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Defender
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    150 mi
927 High Road, Chadwell Heath, Romford
Chadwell Heath, RM6 4HJ, Essex
United Kingdom

