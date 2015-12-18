LAND ROVER DEFENDER 90 Hard Top TDCi [2.2]

loading Loading please wait....
6 Speed Manual, Full Service History, Grey Twill Vinyl Seats, Centre Cubbybox, Alpine CD Player with Bluetooth Hands Free Kit and USB Port, Black 5 Spoke Wheels with Recent New General Grabber MT Tyres, Fold-Up Sidesteps, Remote Alarm with Both Fobs, Power Steering, Rear Loadspace Mat, Front and Rear Flaps, Towbar. Supplied Recently Serviced, with 12 Months MOT and 3 Months Warranty. Immaculate Throughout. Part Exchange Welcome. Low Rate Finance Available. www.hallambros.co.uk (Family Firm, Est 1932)

  • Ad ID
    410414
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Defender
  • Year
    2013
  • Mileage
    29000 mi
£19,495

New Mills Road Garage, Hayfield
High Peak, SK22 2EU, Derbyshire
United Kingdom

