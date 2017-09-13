loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DEFENDER 90 COUNTY Hard Top TDCi [2.2] No VAT!

£20,495
**** NO VAT!! **** 6 Speed Manual, Latest 2.2 Tdci Engine, 2 Owners From New with Full Service History, Black Cloth Seats, Alloy Wheels with Continental Tyres, Full Headlining with Alpine Roof Windows, Centre Cubbybox, CD Player, Electric Windows, Remote Central Locking/Alarm with Both Fobs, Genuine Rear Rubber Floormat, Towbar. Light Use Only, Fantastic Condition Throughout. Supplied Serviced, with 12 Months MOT and 3 Months Warranty. Part Exchange Welcome. Low Rate Finance Available. UK Delivery Arranged. www.hallambros.co.uk (Family Firm, Est 1932)

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    324044
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Defender
  • Year
    2012
  • Mileage
    56000 mi
New Mills Road Garage, Hayfield
High Peak, SK22 2EU, Derbyshire
United Kingdom

