LAND ROVER DEFENDER 90 COUNTY Hard Top TDCi [2.2] No VAT!

**** NO VAT!! **** 6 Speed Manual, Latest 2.2 Tdci Engine, 2 Owners From New with Full Service History, Black Cloth Seats, Alloy Wheels with Continental Tyres, Full Headlining with Alpine Roof Windows, Centre Cubbybox, CD Player, Electric Windows, Remote Central Locking/Alarm with Both Fobs, Genuine Rear Rubber Floormat, Towbar. Light Use Only, Fantastic Condition Throughout. Supplied Serviced, with 12 Months MOT and 3 Months Warranty. Part Exchange Welcome. Low Rate Finance Available. UK Delivery Arranged. www.hallambros.co.uk (Family Firm, Est 1932)
land-rover defender 90 county hardtop tdci 2200cc no vat green 6-speed alloy-wheels cloth fsh manual warranty 2012 diesel 4wd british
New Mills Road Garage, Hayfield
High Peak, SK22 2EU, Derbyshire
United Kingdom
