LAND ROVER DEFENDER 90 2.2 TD ADVENTURE STATION WAGON 2016

£55,950
car description

2016 65;;Adventure Orange with Black Leather - One of only 600 made in Adventure Orange (only 150 short wheel base versions), Upgrades - Roof Rack, Electric Winch, Spot Lights, Exmoor Seat Covers, Last serviced on 24/01/2017 at 4,127 miles, Full dealership history, Air conditioning, Leather seats, Heated seats, Electric windows.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    309089
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    01/09/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover > Defender
  • Colour
    Orange
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    6700 mi
  • Owners
    -
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    2
  • Engine Size
    2.198
  • Engine Model
    2.2 TD ADVENTURE STATION WAGON
Monkton Combe Garage, Warminster Road, Bath
Bath, BA2 7HY, Somerset
United Kingdom

