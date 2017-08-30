LAND ROVER DEFENDER 2.5 110 TD5 XS STATION WAGON 5d 120 BHP

Features For more info on this vehicle call our showroom on 01825 841148 Vehicle supplied with:- 12 Months Warranty - 12 Months Mot & a Full Service 110 Freestyle Boost Alloys with Grabber Tyres, ABS/ETC, Air-Conditioning, Air-Conditioning - Unspecified, Alarm - Unspecified, Alarm/Immobilisation, Anti-Lock Brakes, Central Door Locking - Remote, Cold Climate Pack, Convenience Pack, Electric Windows - Front, Folding Rear Step, Head Restraints - Front, Heated Front Screen, Heated Rear Window & Wash Wipe, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Single CD Player, Mirrors External - Manual, Mud Flaps (Front Only), Paint Metallic/Micatallic with Body Colour Roof, Seating Capacity - Nine Seats, Seats Heated - Driver/Passenger, Single Slot CD Player with 4 Speakers, Spare Wheel - Unspecified, Speakers - Unspecified, Towing Drop Plate with Electrics, Upholstery Cloth/Leather Every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the above information but errors may occur. Please check with a salesperson.
land-rover defender 2500cc 110 td5 xs station-wagon 5d 120 bhp blue abs alloy-wheels air-con cloth immobiliser leather manual metallic warranty 2004 estate 4wd british
The Thatched Garage, Park Corner
East Hoathly, BN8 6RD, East Sussex
United Kingdom
