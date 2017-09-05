loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DEFENDER 2.4 110 XS STATION WAGON 5d 122 BHP

£24,950
Features For more info on this vehicle call our showroom on 01825 841148 Stainless Steel Bumper, Stainless Steel Side Bars, Chassis recently coated. Vehicle supplied with:- 12 Months Warranty - 12 Months Mot & a Full Service 110 Boost Alloy & General Grabber, 7 Seats - Additional 3rd Row, ABS/ETC, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air-Conditioning, Air-Conditioning - Unspecified, Alarm - Unspecified, Alarm/Immobilisation, Anti-Lock Brakes, Central Door Locking - Remote, Centre Rear Seat Belt, Cold Climate Pack, Convenience Pack, Cubby Box, Cup Holder, Electric Windows - Front, Folding Rear Step, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Heated Rear Window & Wash Wipe, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD/MP3, Mirrors External - Manual, Paint Metallic/Micatallic, Power-Assisted Steering, Rear Wash/Wipe - Rear, Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point - Unspecified, Seating Capacity - Five Seats, Seats Heated - Driver/Passenger, Spare Wheel - Full Size Steel, Steel Wheels - 16in, Steering Wheel Leather, Tinted Glass - Unspecified, Towing Pintle Plate with Electrics, Traction Control System, Upholstery Cloth, Upholstery Cloth/Leather, Upholstery Leather, Upholstery Vinyl Every effort has been made

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    310419
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Defender
  • Year
    2010
  • Mileage
    39500 mi
The Thatched Garage, Park Corner
East Hoathly, BN8 6RD, East Sussex
United Kingdom

