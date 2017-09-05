LAND ROVER DEFENDER 2.4 110 XS STATION WAGON 5d 122 BHP

Features For more info on this vehicle call our showroom on 01825 841148 Stainless Steel Bumper, Stainless Steel Side Bars, Chassis recently coated. Vehicle supplied with:- 12 Months Warranty - 12 Months Mot & a Full Service 110 Boost Alloy & General Grabber, 7 Seats - Additional 3rd Row, ABS/ETC, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air-Conditioning, Air-Conditioning - Unspecified, Alarm - Unspecified, Alarm/Immobilisation, Anti-Lock Brakes, Central Door Locking - Remote, Centre Rear Seat Belt, Cold Climate Pack, Convenience Pack, Cubby Box, Cup Holder, Electric Windows - Front, Folding Rear Step, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Heated Rear Window & Wash Wipe, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD/MP3, Mirrors External - Manual, Paint Metallic/Micatallic, Power-Assisted Steering, Rear Wash/Wipe - Rear, Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point - Unspecified, Seating Capacity - Five Seats, Seats Heated - Driver/Passenger, Spare Wheel - Full Size Steel, Steel Wheels - 16in, Steering Wheel Leather, Tinted Glass - Unspecified, Towing Pintle Plate with Electrics, Traction Control System, Upholstery Cloth, Upholstery Cloth/Leather, Upholstery Leather, Upholstery Vinyl Every effort has been made
land-rover defender 2400cc 110 xs station-wagon 5d 122 bhp black abs alloy-wheels air-con cloth immobiliser isofix leather manual metallic mp3 power-steering traction-control warranty 2010 estate 4wd british
The Thatched Garage, Park Corner
East Hoathly, BN8 6RD, East Sussex
United Kingdom
