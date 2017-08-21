Land Rover Defender 2.4 110 County high capacity PickUp

car description

08 57 Land Rover Defender 110 County High Capacity Pick Up In Corris grey Metallic With black cloth trim 2 Seats Colour coded roof Boost alloys x5 New set of grabbers 235-85-16 tyres x5 Side steps Low pack Mud flaps front and rear Bumper end caps Rear canopy on stick frame CD Player Electric windows Fully carpeted LR overmats Quality set of black seat covers Drink tray Remote alarm with central locking Been waxoyled regularly Service pack 2 sets of key and fobs Comes fully serviced Full MOT Complete Valet Absolutely stunning condition throughout 2 owners Covered 110000 miles Must view to appreciate £14500 no vat AWAITING PREPERATION £14500.00 NO VAT

