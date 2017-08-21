loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Land Rover Defender 2.4 110 County high capacity PickUp

Compare this car
£14,500
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

08 57 Land Rover Defender 110 County High Capacity Pick Up In Corris grey Metallic With black cloth trim 2 Seats Colour coded roof Boost alloys x5 New set of grabbers 235-85-16 tyres x5 Side steps Low pack Mud flaps front and rear Bumper end caps Rear canopy on stick frame CD Player Electric windows Fully carpeted LR overmats Quality set of black seat covers Drink tray Remote alarm with central locking Been waxoyled regularly Service pack 2 sets of key and fobs Comes fully serviced Full MOT Complete Valet Absolutely stunning condition throughout 2 owners Covered 110000 miles Must view to appreciate £14500 no vat AWAITING PREPERATION £14500.00 NO VAT
Please fill out the form below and we will contact you shortly.
Please let us know the vehicle you are enquiring about.
Between 3 and 12 characters.
Between 3 and 60 characters.
Must be a valid email address. Between 5 and 100 characters.
Between 1 and 100 characters.
Min 5, max 5000 characters.
Please complete the captcha.
Copyright © 2017 Silkstone 4x4. All Rights Reserved.

Accessories

land-rover defender 2400cc 110 county high capacity pickup grey alloy-wheels cloth metallic side-steps 2008 4wd british

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    305860
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Defender
  • Year
    2008
  • Mileage
    110000 mi
Email Dealer >>

Barnsley, South Yorkshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed