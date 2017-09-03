loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER DEFENDER 2.2 TD XS STATION WAGON 1d 122 BHP

Compare this car
£30,950
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Features For more info on this vehicle call our showroom on 01825 841148 Vehicle supplied with:- 12 Months Warranty - 12 Months Mot & a Full Service ABS Brakes, Air Conditioning, Alarm, Alloy Wheels - 16in, CD Player, Central Door Locking - Remote, Full Service History, Half Leather Seats, Hands Free Bluetooth Kit, Heated Front Screen, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Screen, Immobiliser, Leather Steering Wheel , Metallic Paint, Seating Capacity - Four Seats, Side Steps, Spare Wheel - Alloy, Traction Control, Wash/Wipe - Rear Every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the above information but errors may occur. Please check with a salesperson.

Accessories

land-rover defender 2200cc td xs station-wagon 1d 122 bhp green abs alloy-wheels air-con bluetooth fsh half-leather heated-seats immobiliser leather metallic side-steps traction-control warranty 2013 hands-free estate 4wd british

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    309988
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Defender
  • Year
    2013
  • Mileage
    17700 mi
Email Dealer >>

The Thatched Garage, Park Corner
East Hoathly, BN8 6RD, East Sussex
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed