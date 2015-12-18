Land Rover Defender 2.2 Diesel 110 XS

car description

The Land Rover Defender was initially developed in 1948 as a British Built utility vehicle. Favoured by the military around the world for its reliability in adverse conditions, quickly earning the title of “Best 4x4 by far”. Built in Solihull this iconic mark has evolved over the years to where it is today. In 2012, the Defender was fitted with a new 2.2-litre, Four cylinder in-line turbo diesel engine, badged as the TDci. Producing an impressive 360Nm of torque at 2,200rpm from its 122bhp engine. Several derivatives are available including the most popular range topping XS.

The Land Rover Defender 110 2.2 XS offered here at Hofmann’s is a 2014 “14” plate, which has covered 47983 miles. Supplied through TH White Land Rover this stunning example boasts a huge specification including: Metallic Aintree Green Paint, Air conditioning, Heated seats, Cd Player, Side steps, Rear Step Electric front windows, Heated front windscreen, Rubber mats, Rear Step and Tow bar

