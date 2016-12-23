loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover : Defender 110 Station Wagon LHD

£27,500
*** Please note, this Vehicle is for Export outside the EU Only *** 2013 model year Land Rover Defender 110, 5 door station wagon, left hand drive (LHD), fitted 2.2 litre Puma 122hp turbo diesel engine, 6 speed gearbox with high + low transfer box with centre diff lock. Specification as follows : Fuji white exterior colour , black wheel arches, alpine roof lights, 5 seater configuration, grey vinyl seats, black rubber flooring and transmission tunnel, lowline cubby box with cup holders, radio preparation with aerial, rear door mounted spare wheel, heated rear window, rear step, ventilated disc brakes, front + rear anti-roll bars, rear mud-flaps, sliding rear windows, passenger seat map pocket, rear cargo area tie down points (x4), folding rear seats with headrests, Michelin Latitude tyres, KPH speedometer, EU2 emissions, Originally built for West Africa. Our Ref No : W4215 *** Please note, this Vehicle is for Export outside the EU Only *** ** Please note these are not M.O.D owned assets **

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    222273
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Defender
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    27500 mi
Witham (Specialist Vehicles) Ltd, Honeypot Lane
Colsterworth, NG33 5LY, Lincolnshire
United Kingdom

