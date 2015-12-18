loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Land Rover Defender 110

Map

car description

Variant name:TD XS STATION WAGON ,Variant: 110 2.2d XS

Accessories

Diamond turned alloy wheels, Paint finish: metallic, 'Ebony' headlining, Side runners, Towing ball & drop plate + electrics, 'Brunel' front grille/headlamp surrounds, Anti-lock braking system, Body-coloured roof, Body-coloured wheelarch eyebrows, Convenience Pack, Drivetrain: Four-Wheel Drive (4WD), Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front windows, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Power-assisted steering, Remote central locking, Single slot CD/radio with mp3/AUX/Bluetooth, Tinted glass, Volumetric and perimetric alarm, Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF), Dual range transmission, Front mudflaps, Rear mudflaps, Rear step

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    407620
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Defender
  • Colour
    Black
  • Registration no.
    AY15ZBX
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    15000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 2015
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.2
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£36,990

Bell House Mill, Arterial Road,Leigh on Sea,Eastwood
SS9 5NG
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!