Land Rover Defender 110

£48,991
car description

Variant name:TD ADVENTURE STATION WAGON ,Variant: 110 2.2d Adventure

Accessories

7 seat configuration, Access ladder, Contrast roof: Santorini Black, Convenience Pack, Electric front windows, Permanent four-wheel drive, Power-assisted steering, Remote central locking, 'Expedition' roof rack, Bonnet: Santorini Black, Headlamp surrounds: Santorini Black, Seven-inch LED projector headlamps, Tailgate: Santorini Black, Dual range transmission, Front grille: gloss black, Rear step, Single slot CD/radio with mp3/AUX/Bluetooth, Anti-lock braking system, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Exterior badging: 'Heritage', Tinted glass, Volumetric and perimetric alarm, Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF), Front and rear mud flaps with 'Heritage' logo, New under-body protection to front and side, Snorkel, Split-spoke gloss black alloy wheels, Wheel arches: Santorini Black

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    329035
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Defender
  • Registration no.
    SY65KAZ
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    14356 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Nov 2015
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.2
Mead Avenue,Yeovil,Houndstone Business Park
BA22 8RT,
United Kingdom

Evo
