Land Rover Defender 110

£25,995
car description

Air Conditioning, Half Leather, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, 7 Seater, Side Steps, Rear Wash/wipe, Metallic Paintwork, ABS, Traction Control, Power Steering, Electric Windows, CD Player, Quick-Clear Screen, Heated Seats, Alloy wheels, 4x4, Service history 7 seater * Viewing available 9am - 5pm Mon - Sat only *

Accessories

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    317423
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Defender
  • Mileage
    63000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2402
Diesel Centre
Staplehurst, Kent
United Kingdom

