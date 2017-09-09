Land Rover Defender 110

Air Conditioning, Half Leather, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, 7 Seater, Side Steps, Rear Wash/wipe, Metallic Paintwork, ABS, Traction Control, Power Steering, Electric Windows, CD Player, Quick-Clear Screen, Heated Seats, Alloy wheels, 4x4, Service history 7 seater * Viewing available 9am - 5pm Mon - Sat only *
Air Conditioning, Half Leather, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, 7 Seater, Side Steps, Rear Wash/wipe, Metallic Paintwork, ABS, Traction Control, Power Steering, Electric Windows, CD Player, Quick-Clear Screen, Heated Seats, Alloy wheels, 4x4, Service history
Diesel Centre
Staplehurst, Kent
United Kingdom
Today marks an important moment in history, as the last ever UK-built De...
As the end of Land Rover Defender production draws closer, the buzz arou...