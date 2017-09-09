Land Rover Defender 110

Air Conditioning, Half Leather, ABS, 7 Seater, Quick-Clear Screen, CD Player, Side Steps, Traction Control, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Rear Wash/wipe, Metallic Paintwork, Electric Windows, Power Steering, Heated Seats, Alloy wheels, 4x4, Full service history 7 seater * Viewing available 9am - 5pm Mon - Sat only *
Air Conditioning, Half Leather, ABS, 7 Seater, Quick-Clear Screen, CD Player, Side Steps, Traction Control, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Rear Wash/wipe, Metallic Paintwork, Electric Windows, Power Steering, Heated Seats, Alloy wheels, 4x4, Full service history
Diesel Centre
Staplehurst, Kent
United Kingdom
Today marks an important moment in history, as the last ever UK-built De...
As the end of Land Rover Defender production draws closer, the buzz arou...