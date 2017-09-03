Land Rover Defender 110

Air Conditioning, Half Leather, Alarm, Central Locking, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Front Centre Armrest, Head Restraints, Heated Seats, 7 Seater, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Headrests, Power Steering, Traction Control, ABS, Quick-Clear Screen, Colour Coded Body, Metallic Paintwork, Rear Wash/wipe, Side Steps, Electric Front Windows, CD Player, Radio, Full size spare wheel, LEZ Compliant, UK Specification, UK Supplied, 16'' Alloys, 4x4, Full main dealer service history Defender 110 XS 7 seat Station Wagon, Silver with black interior, 20600mls full Land Rover service history, Ex Land Rover company vehicle, Heated seats, Heated screens, Air con, Electric windows, Central remote locking and alarm, Cubby box, Radio/cd, Sold with a new mot and a fresh service 12months/12000mls warranty
Air Conditioning, Half Leather, Alarm, Central Locking, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Front Centre Armrest, Head Restraints, Heated Seats, 7 Seater, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Headrests, Power Steering, Traction Control, ABS, Quick-Clear Screen, Colour Coded Body, Metallic Paintwork, Rear Wash/wipe, Side Steps, Electric Front Windows, CD Player, Radio, Full size spare wheel, LEZ Compliant, UK Specification, UK Supplied, 16'' Alloys, 4x4, Full main dealer service history
Meadowside
Heathfield, East Sussex
United Kingdom
Today marks an important moment in history, as the last ever UK-built De...
As the end of Land Rover Defender production draws closer, the buzz arou...