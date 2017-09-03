loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Land Rover Defender 110

Compare this car
£24,750
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Air Conditioning, Half Leather, Alarm, Central Locking, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Front Centre Armrest, Head Restraints, Heated Seats, 7 Seater, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Headrests, Power Steering, Traction Control, ABS, Quick-Clear Screen, Colour Coded Body, Metallic Paintwork, Rear Wash/wipe, Side Steps, Electric Front Windows, CD Player, Radio, Full size spare wheel, LEZ Compliant, UK Specification, UK Supplied, 16'' Alloys, 4x4, Full main dealer service history Defender 110 XS 7 seat Station Wagon, Silver with black interior, 20600mls full Land Rover service history, Ex Land Rover company vehicle, Heated seats, Heated screens, Air con, Electric windows, Central remote locking and alarm, Cubby box, Radio/cd, Sold with a new mot and a fresh service 12months/12000mls warranty

Accessories

Air Conditioning, Half Leather, Alarm, Central Locking, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Front Centre Armrest, Head Restraints, Heated Seats, 7 Seater, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Headrests, Power Steering, Traction Control, ABS, Quick-Clear Screen, Colour Coded Body, Metallic Paintwork, Rear Wash/wipe, Side Steps, Electric Front Windows, CD Player, Radio, Full size spare wheel, LEZ Compliant, UK Specification, UK Supplied, 16'' Alloys, 4x4, Full main dealer service history

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    310112
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Defender
  • Mileage
    20600 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2198
Email Dealer >>

Meadowside
Heathfield, East Sussex
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed