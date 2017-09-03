loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Defender 110

£28,995
car description

Air Conditioning, Half Leather, Alarm, Central Locking, 7 Seater, Power Steering, Traction Control, ABS, Metallic Paintwork, Rear Wash/wipe, Side Steps, Tow Pack, Electric Front Windows, CD Player, Quick-Clear Screen, Remote Central Locking, Alloy wheels, 4x4, Service history Viewing *Monday to Saturday 9-5*

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    310105
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Defender
  • Mileage
    53000 mi
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2198
Diesel Centre
Staplehurst, Kent
United Kingdom

