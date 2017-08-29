loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Defender 110

£31,995
car description

Variant name:TD COUNTY STATION WAGON ,Variant: 110 2.2d County

Accessories

Cloth, Ebony/Ebony 'Resolve', Diamond turned alloy wheels, Paint finish: metallic, Side steps x 4, Towing ball & drop plate + electrics, 'Brunel' front grille/headlamp surrounds, Anti-lock braking system, Body-coloured roof, Body-coloured wheelarch eyebrows, Convenience Pack, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front windows, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Permanent four-wheel drive, Power-assisted steering, Remote central locking, Single slot CD/radio with mp3/AUX, Tinted glass, Volumetric and perimetric alarm, Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF), Dual range transmission, Front mudflaps, Rear mudflaps, Rear step

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    308591
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Defender
  • Registration no.
    WP15WVC
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    37200 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2015
  • Engine Size
    2.2
445 Narborough Road,Leicester,
LE3 2RE,
United Kingdom

