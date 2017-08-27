loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Defender 110

£22,995
car description

Variant name:TD XS UTILITY WAGON ,Derivative:TD XS UTILITY WAGON ,Variant: XS Utility Wagon TDCi [2.2]

Accessories

PAS,Single CD/radio including MP3/AUX and dash mounted tweeters,Body colour roof,Body colour wheel arch mouldings,Brunel grille and headlamp surround,Front mud flaps,Glazed rear doors,Headlamp levelling,Heated rear window and wash wipe,Rear mudflaps,Side runners,Station wagon roof,Tinted glass,8 lashing points for securing load,Air conditioning,Cargo area lining,Carpet mats,Cup holders,Leather steering wheel,Leather/Ripstop upholstery,Rear door stowage net,Vinyl hi line cubby box,Cold climate pack - Defender,Convenience Pack - Defender,Locking wheel nuts,Perimetric and volumetric alarm with immobiliser and battery backed sounder,Anti-lock Brake System + Electronic Traction Control,Diesel particulate filter,Full size spare wheel

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    308250
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Defender
  • Registration no.
    R113WWR
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2012
  • Mileage
    46589 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Aug 2012
  • Owners
    1
  • Engine Size
    2.2
62 Boucher Road,Belfast,
BT126LR,
United Kingdom

