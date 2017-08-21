loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Land Rover Defender 110

Compare this car
£29,995
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Variant name:TD XS DCB ,Variant: 110 2.2d XS

Accessories

Air conditioning, Body-coloured wheelarch eyebrows, Electric front windows, Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, 'Boost' alloy wheels, Paint finish: metallic, Black hood - plain, Double ladder rack, Rear mudflaps, Towing ball & drop plate + electrics, 'Brunel' front grille/headlamp surrounds, Body-coloured roof, Cold Climate Pack, Convenience Pack, Power-assisted steering, Remote central locking, Single slot CD/radio with mp3/AUX/Bluetooth, Tinted glass, Volumetric and perimetric alarm, Front mudflaps

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    305903
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Defender
  • Registration no.
    OV62VAM
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2012
  • Mileage
    18295 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Oct 2012
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2.2
Email Dealer >>

Mead Avenue,Yeovil,Houndstone Business Park
BA22 8RT,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed