Land Rover Defender 110

£19,995
Air Conditioning, Half Leather, Heated Seats, 7 Seater, Side Steps, Parking Camera, CD Player, Quick-Clear Screen, ABS, Traction Control, Power Steering, Electric Front Windows, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Tow Pack, Rear Wash/wipe, Metallic Paintwork, Alloy wheels, 4x4, Service history * Viewing available 9am-5pm Mon - Sat only *

  • Ad ID
    305760
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Defender
  • Mileage
    82000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2402
Diesel Centre
Staplehurst, Kent
United Kingdom

