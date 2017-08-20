loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Defender 110

£43,992
car description

Variant name:TD ADVENTURE STATION WAGON ,Variant: 110 2.2d Adventure

Accessories

7 seat configuration, Access ladder, Contrast roof: Santorini Black, Convenience Pack, Electric front windows, Heated seats, Remote central locking, 'Expedition' roof rack, Bonnet: Santorini Black, Headlamp surrounds: Santorini Black, New under-body protection to front and side, Seven-inch LED projector headlamps, Snorkel, Wheel arches: Santorini Black, Front grille: gloss black, Anti-lock braking system, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Exterior badging: 'Heritage', Permanent four-wheel drive, Power-assisted steering, Single slot CD/radio with mp3/AUX/Bluetooth, Tinted glass, Volumetric and perimetric alarm, Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF), Front and rear mud flaps with 'Heritage' logo, LED front lamps, Split-spoke gloss black alloy wheels, Tailgate: Santorini Black, Dual range transmission, Rear step

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    305732
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Defender
  • Registration no.
    SS16LGC
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    9448 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 2016
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.2
Eden Valley Business Park,Fife,Cupar
KY15 4RB,
United Kingdom

