Land Rover Defender 110

£25,989
Variant name:TD XS UTILITY WAGON ,Variant: 110 2.2d XS

Tinted glass, 'Boost' alloy wheels, Paint finish: metallic, Front and rear anti-roll bars, Side runners, Towing ball & drop plate + electrics, 'Brunel' front grille/headlamp surrounds, Air conditioning, Anti-lock braking system, Body-coloured roof, Electric front windows, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Headlamp levelling, Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Passive engine immobilisation, Permanent four-wheel drive, Remote central locking, Single CD player, Volumetric and perimetric alarm, Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF), Front mudflaps, Leather steering wheel, Locking centre differential, Rear mudflaps

  • Ad ID
    305730
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Defender
  • Registration no.
    AU62YRS
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2012
  • Mileage
    21183 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Sep 2012
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.2
Barrack Road,Christchurch,Bailey Drive
BH23 2BN,
United Kingdom

