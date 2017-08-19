Land Rover Defender 110

Air Conditioning, Traction Control, ABS, CD Player, Electric Windows, Remote Central Locking, Power Steering, Remote Alarm, 4x4, Full service history County Hard Top with air-conditioning and ABS. The internal racking and shelves could all be removed to create more space. Probably the nicest of this specification Defender for sale at the moment. * Viewing available 9am-5pm Mon-Sat only *
Air Conditioning, Traction Control, ABS, CD Player, Electric Windows, Remote Central Locking, Power Steering, Remote Alarm, 4x4, Full service history
Diesel Centre
Staplehurst, Kent
United Kingdom
Today marks an important moment in history, as the last ever UK-built De...
As the end of Land Rover Defender production draws closer, the buzz arou...