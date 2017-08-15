loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Land Rover Defender 110

Compare this car
£24,490
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Variant name:TD XS UTILITY WAGON ,Variant: TD XS UTILITY WAGON

Accessories

PAS,Single CD/radio including MP3/AUX and dash mounted tweeters,Body colour roof,Body colour wheel arch mouldings,Brunel grille and headlamp surround,Front mud flaps,Glazed rear doors,Headlamp levelling,Heated rear window and wash wipe,Rear mudflaps,Side runners,Station wagon roof,Tinted glass,8 lashing points for securing load,Air conditioning,Cargo area lining,Carpet mats,Cup holders,Leather steering wheel,Leather/Ripstop upholstery,Rear door stowage net,Vinyl hi line cubby box,Cold climate pack - Defender,Convenience Pack - Defender,Locking wheel nuts,Perimetric and volumetric alarm with immobiliser and battery backed sounder,ABS + ETC,Diesel particulate filter,Full size spare wheel

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    304274
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Defender
  • Colour
    Black
  • Registration no.
    GK12RYB
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2012
  • Mileage
    34540 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 2012
  • Owners
    1
  • Engine Size
    2.2
Email Dealer >>

Storeys Bar Road,Peterborough,Eastern Industrial Estate
PE1 5YS,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed