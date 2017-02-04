loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Defender 110

£38,995
car description

Variant name:TD XS STATION WAGON ,Derivative:TD XS STATION WAGON ,Variant: XS Station Wagon TDCi [2.2]

Accessories

PAS,Single CD/radio including MP3/AUX with bluetooth,Body colour wheel arch mouldings,Brunel grille and headlamp surround,Folding rear step,Front mud flaps,Glazed rear doors,Headlamp levelling,Heated rear window and wash wipe,Rear mudflaps,Rear quarter windows,Side runners,Station wagon roof,Tinted glass,8 lashing points for securing load,Additional 3rd row seating,Air conditioning,Cargo area lining,Cup holders,Front and rear rubber floor mats,Leather steering wheel,Rear door stowage net,Vinyl hi line cubby box,Cold climate pack - Defender,Convenience Pack - Defender,Locking wheel nuts,Perimetric and volumetric alarm with immobiliser and battery backed sounder,Anti-lock Brake System + Electronic Traction Control,Diesel particulate filter,Full size spare wheel

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    234695
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Defender
  • Registration no.
    WJ14VUE
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    17486 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 2014
  • Owners
    2
  • Engine Size
    2.2
Stortford Hall Industrial Estate,Bishops Stortford,Dunmow Road
CM23 5GZ,
United Kingdom

